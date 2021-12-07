3-year-old reported taken in Detroit recovered; suspect at large, police say

Detroit police said a child reported kidnapped Tuesday by the mother's boyfriend has been recovered and they are seeking the suspect.

Shawn Shorts, 27, allegedly assaulted the woman around 7 p.m. on the 9100 block of Minock then fled with the 3-year-old child, investigators said in a statement.

He is believed to have been in a gold Ford Explorer with a license plate reading EFY9208.

"If you see him please call 911 immediately!" police said.