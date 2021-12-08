Detroit bus passenger accused of stabbing driver, police say

One person was arrested early Wednesday after allegedly stabbing a Detroit bus driver, police said.

The incident followed a fight that broke out on the city Department of Transportation bus near Grand River and Trinity around 8 a.m., said Cpl. Dan Donakowski, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

Officers were alerted and apprehended the male suspect, who remained in custody Wednesday night.

The driver was hospitalized in temporary serious condition.

Other details were not released.