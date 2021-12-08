Detroit police find 41 packages in stop swiped from Oakland Co. porches

Detroit police say officers investigating a hit-and-run Wednesday found more than three dozen packages swiped from porches in Oakland County.

The officers with the Police Department's Second Precinct were driving near Greenfield and McNichols on the city’s west side when a motorist flagged them down to report a van had fled after a crash, representatives said in a statement.

The officers spotted the black Dodge Caravan and stopped it near McNichols and Freeland around 3:40 a.m. While speaking with the driver, they noticed parcels in the back, according to the release.

"The driver could not provide a good explanation as to why the packages were there," police officials said. "In total, 41 packages were recovered — all addressed to residents in Farmington and Farmington Hills."

The driver was arrested and taken to the Detroit Detention Center.

An officer contacted Farmington Hills and Farmington police, who said the packages had been reported stolen.

"Christmas will be a lot brighter for some families who were victims of porch piracy," police said on Twitter.