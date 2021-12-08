From marathon to ER, runner thanks Detroit officers who help save him

Detroit — Detroit officers who helped save the life of a Detroit Free Press Marathon runner met with him and his family Wednesday in the department’s 8th Precinct on West McNichols.

Tommy Kornieck, 26, of Port Huron was running the half-marathon on Oct. 17 when he collapsed on the side of the road about a few miles from the finish line on Cass and Kirby.

Officers Dario Sharp and Troy Wesley learned runner had collapsed and sprang into action.

“We did exactly what our training detailed,” said Wesley.

Sharp and Wesley performed chest compressions on Kornieck, who had gone into cardiac arrest and lost his pulse twice.

Maggie Murphy, a nurse working at the marathon that morning, arrived at Kornieck’s side as EMS was taking him to Henry Ford Hospital. She followed them to the hospital while the officers called Kornieck’s mother, Dawn Carriey.

"I'm more than thankful for everybody involved down to EMS, down to everybody in the ER, police officers, everybody," said Carriey. "I wish I could thank everybody personally; definitely grateful for all the hard work and the great people."

The officers attributed their quick reaction to the training they received from the department.

Kornieck and his family had engraved bracelets for the officers. They presented Wesley with a black bracelet bearing the words “Tommy’s Hero.” Wesley said he was going to frame the bracelet and hang it in his office.

Sharp was unable to attend.

"I just can't thank everyone enough. I am just thankful to be alive (and) honestly, I never thought I'd be in this situation," said Kornieck.