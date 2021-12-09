Detroit's TCF Center changes name to Huntington Place

Detroit — The convention center formerly known as Cobo Hall has a new name.

Officials for ASM Global, the company that manages the facility's day-to-day operations, said it has changed its name from the TCF Center to Huntington Place.

The announcement comes about a year after Detroit-based TCF Financial Corp. said it was merging with Huntington Bancshares Inc. The merger was completed in June.

"We are proud that following the TCF-Huntington merger, the name of our new combined bank now graces the walls of this civic center that means so much to the people of Detroit and all of southeast Michigan," Gary Torgow, Huntington Bank chairman, said in a statement Thursday. "From high school graduations to the North American International Auto Show, from speeches by sitting presidents to the annual NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner, this venerable facility is part of the fabric of our community and Huntington is fortunate to now be a part of it."

The convention center, located in downtown Detroit, is the 16th largest convention center in the country, officials said. It has 723,000 square feet of exhibit space and a ballroom with 40,000 square feet. Officials said before the COVID-19 pandemic, it attracted nearly 1.5 million visitors annually.

Its name was changed from Cobo Center to the TCF Center in 2019. Built by the city and opened in 1960, the convention center was first named Cobo Hall after the former mayor, Albert Cobo.

"Our partnership with Huntington Bank brings a wealth of opportunities to our community and visitors," Karen Totaro, general manager of Huntington Place/ASM Global, said in a statement Thursday. "As we continue to elevate this Detroit convention center as an industry gold standard, the creative, hardworking team at Huntington Place continues to make diversity a strength as it focuses entirely on the success of every event."

