Officials to discuss flurry of Detroit, Wayne County school threats

Detroit — Law enforcement and Detroit Public Schools officials are scheduled to address a recent flurry of school threats, including three students who were charged Thursday with making threats to multiple Wayne County schools.

Detroit Police Chief James White, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy and Detroit Public Schools Community District Police Chief Ron Johnson have scheduled a 2:30 press conference at Detroit Public Safety Headquarters.

The briefing is "regarding the recent school threats," according to a notice from Detroit police.

Since the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured, Worthy has announced charges against 23 juveniles for allegedly making school threats. Ten of the announced charges involve Detroit students.

Similar charges have been brought against students throughout southeast Michigan. Oakland County school and law enforcement officials last week said they were experiencing a "tidal wave" of school closures in response to threats. In southeast Michigan, more than 60 school districts canceled classes because of threats.

Worthy Thursday announced charges against three juveniles who allegedly made threats in Detroit, Taylor and New Boston.

Charges of intentional threat to commit violence against school, school employees or students were announced against a 12-year-old student at Detroit Innovation Academy in Detroit; a 13-year-old student at Taylor Exemplar Academy in Taylor; and a 14-year-old student at Huron High School in New Boston.

"Juveniles do not receive adult sentences. Upon conviction, the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender," a press release from Worthy's office said.

Worthy announced Wednesday that she'd charged four minors each with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students as well as a malicious use of a telecommunications device. Bond was set at $5,000 for each defendant.

Two Harper Woods High School students were charged Tuesday with calling the school and saying "that everyone should exit the school because they were coming up and shooting," the Harper Woods Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

On Sunday, Worthy announced she'd charged seven juveniles with school threats.

In addition to the 10 Detroit students, the other charges announced by Worthy stem from Grosse Pointe Farms, Grosse Pointe Woods, New Boston, Taylor, Van Buren Township, Southgate, Harper Woods, Wayne, Melvindale and Wyandotte. Six of the defendants are girls.

ghunter@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2134

Twitter: @GeorgeHunter_DN