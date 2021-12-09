Police seek tips in shooting that killed 2, wounded 2 on Detroit's east side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find a man suspected of shooting four people and killing two of them this past weekend on the city's east side, officials said.

Lebron Albritten, 30, is wanted in connection with the shooting, which happened at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Marlborough Street near Chalmers Street and Chandler Park Drive, according to authorities.

Two men, ages 36 and 33, were killed and two other men, ages 38 and 36, were wounded, police said.

Anyone with information on Albritten's whereabouts or the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

