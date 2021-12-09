Senate panel advances Dawn Ison's nomination for U.S. attorney in Detroit

Washington — The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Dawn Ison to be the U.S. attorney in Michigan's Eastern District on a bipartisan basis, sending her to the full Senate for consideration.

The committee called a voice vote Thursday morning, with three Republicans — Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee — voting no. Senators asked no questions about Ison's qualifications before the vote.

Her nomination could be taken up on the Senate floor by voice vote as early as Thursday or possibly next week before the holiday break, said Carl Tobias, a professor at the University of Richmond School of Law who closely follows the committee.

"Usually, it's very perfunctory after the committee's analyzed them," Tobias said. "She did have those three (Republicans) voting no, but those three have been voting no on everybody."

If confirmed, Ison would become the first Black woman picked for the post, which serves as the top federal law enforcement officer in Metro Detroit in a district covering 34 counties and 6.5 million people in Michigan.

President Joe Biden nominated Ison last month, along with Mark Totten to be U.S. attorney for the Western District of Michigan. Totten has been Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's chief legal counsel and was the 2014 Democratic nominee for attorney general.

Ison would replace Matthew Schneider, who resigned in January after President Donald Trump left office. Acting U.S. Attorney Saima Mohsin, the first female, immigrant, Muslim U.S. attorney in American history, did not pursue the nomination to the permanent position.

Ison, 57, of Farmington Hills, has spent 19 years as an assistant U.S. attorney,since 2002, and worked earlier in her career as a defense attorney.

She's drawn awards for her investigations in organized crime and drug enforcement. In a questionnaire submitted to the committee, she said she tried seven cases to conclusion as a federal prosecutor and was the sole counsel on all but two.

Among her notable cases is the prosecution of Black Mafia Family drug lord Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory. She also recently worked to secure a conviction in the public corruption case against Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars. Downriver real estate entrepreneur Shady Awad pleaded guilty in October, admitting to bribing Sollars.

She has also served as a teen adviser through the nonprofit Jack and Jill of America Inc.'s Detroit Chapter.

In her questionnaire, Ison also said she was a volunteer lawyer for election protection for the Obama campaign in 2008. She also volunteered with the Oakland County Democrats’ phone bank for the Biden campaign in 2020.

Ison is a graduate of Wayne State University Law School (1989) and Spelman College (1986). Her law practice began in 1989 as a prehearing attorney for the Michigan Court of Appeals.

She was a sole practitioner from 1990 to 2002, focusing mostly on criminal defense for indigent individuals and trying at least 50 cases to conclusion. She also handled some probate and domestic relations work.

