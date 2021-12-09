Tips sought in fatal Dec. 1 shooting of man, 22, on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify a vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened last week on the city's west side.

The shooting happened at about 5 p.m. last week Wednesday in the 18900 block of Mark Twain near the Lodge Freeway and Seven Mile Road, officials said.

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in a the driveway.

Police said an unknown suspect was seen leaving the area in a white vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300, at the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the vehicle should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crimes Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

