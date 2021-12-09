UM plans to spend $40M renovating Rackham building in Detroit

The University of Michigan said Thursday it will spend $40 million renovating the Horace H. Rackham Educational Memorial in Midtown Detroit, a historic building that will eventually be home to many of the university's programs in the city.

"This is an important project that will establish a new center of operations for the university's wide-ranging work in partnership with the city and its residents," President Mark Schlissel said in a statement. "Our university was founded in Detroit in 1817, and I'm proud that our presence and work in the city continues to grow."

University regents voted Thursday to approve the spending. Renovations will include replacing the roof, upgrading its mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems and masonry repair on the building's exterior. The university also will make the building more energy efficient with upgraded lighting, additional insulation and interior storm windows.

The building was built in 1942 and funded by a donation from Mary Rackham. It was jointly owned by the university and the Engineering Society of Detroit until 2018, when UM acquired the building. The building has fallen into disrepair, said Geoffrey S. Chatas, UM executive vice president and chief financial officer. It has not been renovated since it opened.

"The Rackham building is now more than 80 years old, has suffered from underinvestment in the building over the years, and needs a major renovation to address its deteriorating infrastructure and to meet modern teaching, learning and programming needs," he said.

The university plans to renovate 70,000 squre feet of the 121,000-square foot building.

The timing of the renovation work aligns with the expiration of two facility leases, UM officials said in a Thursday press release. The leases cost the university $500,000 plus operating costs that vary between $170,000-$670,000.

"The reduction of those lease expenses will provide a majority of the funding for the operating expenses after the building is renovated," the release states. "Investment proceeds will fund the project."

When the project is finished, the Rackham Building will host the Detroit Center, an undergraduate admissions office and programs within the A. Alfred Taubman College of Architecture and Urban Planning, College of Engineering, the College of Literature, Science and the Arts and the School for Environment and Sustainability. It will feature classroom spaces, multipurpose rooms and "maker spaces" for nearly 500 students.

Integrated Design Solutions, an architectural firm associated with Quinn Evans, will design the project, according to a university press release. UM officials expect to have design plans ready in the spring.

