I-75 in SW Detroit to close this weekend for bridge demolition

Detroit — Both directions of Interstate 75 between Springwells and Clark streets in southwest Detroit will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition.

The freeway will be closed at 11 p.m. Friday and reopen at 5 a.m. Monday to enable crews to demolish four road bridges in the area, officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge said this week.

They also said the Vernor Highway on-ramp to southbound I-75 and the Ambassador Bridge on-ramp to southbound I-75 will be closed as well.

During the demolition work, both northbound and southbound I-75 will be reduced to one lane and forced to exit. Northbound traffic will have to exit at Springwells and southbound traffic will have to exit at Clark Street.

The bridge demolition is part of a $4.4 billion project to build a second bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The bridge is scheduled to begin operating by the end of 2024.

