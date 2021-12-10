Ex-Detroit police officer accused of using prisoners' debit cards to embezzle

Detroit — A former Detroit police officer accused of using jail inmates' ATM cards to embezzle money from a department bank account is expected to be formally charged in court Friday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Derek Michael Loranger, 46, a former Detroit Police Department sergeant, has been charged by the prosecutor's office with a count of embezzlement of $20,000 or more but less than $50,000, using a computer to commit a crime, misconduct in office and 10 counts of possession of a stolen financial transaction device.

"There is simply no excuse for this alleged behavior," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. "The evidence will show that this defendant was placed in a position of trust at the Detroit Detention Center — a place where people completely rely on others for their care. This simply cannot be tolerated."

Officials said he is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in 36th District Court in Detroit.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison for the embezzlement charge.

Loranger resigned from the police department in October, they said.

Investigators accuse Loranger of stealing 10 debit cards from the Detroit Detention Center and fraudulently loading money onto them from a Detroit Police Department bank account. He allegedly then used the stolen money for his own personal use.

Detectives said he embezzled more than $30,000 between Jan. 14, 2021 and Aug. 4, 2021.

