Tips sought on 6 people of interest in shooting that wounded 1 on Detroit's west side

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find six people who may be connected to a shooting last week that wounded one person on the city's west side.

According to a preliminary investigation, the shooting happened at before 2 a.m. last week Thursday on Joy Road.

Investigators said the victim left a bar and was followed by two vehicles. One vehicle was a white Lincoln SUV occupied by two men. The other was a Kia SUV occupied by a man and two women passengers.

The two vehicles followed the victim as he traveled west on Plymouth Road, then south on Greenfield Road and east on Joy Road.

Police said shots fired from one of the two vehicles at the victim struck him.

After officers arrived, they took the victim to a hospital.

Authorities said it's not clear why the two cars were following the victim.

Police released images of the six people of interest captured by a business' security camera. The six people are described as:

► A woman with long blonde hair and wearing a black skull cap with a white, short-sleeved T-shirt, black paints and black and white gym shoes.

►A heavy-set woman with black and blonde ombré hair, a distressed denim jacket, red T-shirt, black pants and black shoes. She also had a black cross-body purse.

► A man with a tan skull cap, a white zip-up jacket with Lola Bunny from Space Jam on

the front, a burgundy Nike lanyard around neck, black Adidas pants with white stripes

down the leg and white, orange and red gym shoes.

► A man with a black hat, red hoodie, red jacket with black sleeves, light distressed

jeans and tan boots.

► A man with a medium build, dreadlocks, wearing a black Victory Lap jacket with the name "Crenshaw" written on the front in white letters, a gray T-shirt, gray distressed jeans and black and white gym shoes.

► A man wearing a black Victory Lap jacket with "Crenshaw" on the front in white

letters, a neon green hoodie, black pants with a neon green stripe down the side of the

leg and tan boots.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Second Precinct at (313) 596-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

