Duggan to nominate deputy mayor to serve as Detroit's next top lawyer

Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday announced his intentions to nominate Deputy Mayor Conrad Mallett Jr. to be the city's next top lawyer.

Mallett, former chief justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, was appointed as the city's deputy mayor in May 2020 to aid in Detroit's response to COVID-29 and establish the Community Health Corps, which connects low-income Detroiters with support services and assistance programs.

Mallett would resign from his current position if confirmed by Detroit's City Council in January as the city's new corporation counsel, the city said in a news release.

Lawrence Garcia held the position for four years prior to announcing last month that he would be stepping down to take a leadership role at the law firm Miller Canfield. Garcia's final day with the city was Dec. 8.

Garcia's departure comes after he was the subject of a complaint that city Inspector General Ellen Ha recently filed with the state's Attorney Grievance Commission that claimed Garcia "improperly intervened in our investigations."

Garcia defended his actions during a recent Detroit City Council session and said he looked forward to any process that would resolve the dispute.

Mallet, who served in executive leadership under former Detroit Mayor Coleman A. Young and the Kwame Kilpatrick administration, ran Duggan's first campaign for mayor in 2012.

Mallett began his career as a summer intern in the city’s Law Department, reporting to former U.S. District Court Judge Anna Diggs Taylor.

He formerly served as president of Detroit Medical Center's Sinai-Grace Hospital from 2003 to 2011 and was named interim CEO of DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in March 2017. He was a Michigan Supreme Court justice from 1990 to 1999 and the first African American to serve as Michigan's chief justice.

"We are fortunate to have one of Michigan’s most respected attorneys in our administration and we could not find anyone more perfect for this position,” Duggan said in a Monday statement. “I don’t know of another city in the United States of America that can say its Corporation Counsel is a former Chief Justice of their state’s Supreme Court.”

Detroit's Deputy Corporation Counsel Chuck Raimi is serving as the interim corporation counsel until the City Council confirms a replacement for Garcia. Raimi has been serving as the city’s Deputy Corporation Counsel for the last seven years.