Heavy material, unstable ground caused SW Detroit road to buckle, city says

Detroit — A soil failure is to blame for a September event in southwest Detroit that caused an 8-foot mound to erupt underneath and around a marijuana dispensary on Dearborn Street, a city investigation found.

The cause of the event had previously been unknown, with experts at the time saying they had seen nothing like it. The Detroit News previously reported that Detroit would partner with utility providers and the state to investigate.

A combination of the weight of materials stored in the area and the ground not being strong enough to hold it led to the rapid swell, Detroit's Chief Operating Officer Hakim Berry said in a statement on Monday.

"While the company storing the material was operating completely legally, this incident and others in southwest Detroit are causing us to review our ordinances as they relate to top material storage, particularly in the southwest area of the city," he added.

Employees of the Stash Provisioning Center on Sept. 9 had reported witnessing the ground shift the building and raise the road within 25 minutes.

The buckling of the roadway damaged a 16-inch DTE Energy gas main after the owner of the facility said he began to smell gas and contacted the energy provider. During DTE's examination of the building, water was found leaking through the basement and the facility was evacuated, Berry has said.

Around 7 p.m., while the employees were outside, the ground began to swell. The back of the building rose and shifted while the mound appeared simultaneously.

Fire officials and the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department determined in September that the Stash facility was unsafe and would be demolished.

Crews tore the building down on Sept. 14.

Berry said Monday that a final report is nearing completion, but undergoing legal review.

"Once we're able to release the final report, we will," he said.

