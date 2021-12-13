Man, 39, charged in stabbing of Detroit bus driver

A Detroit man has been charged in the stabbing a Detroit bus driver last week, officials said Monday.

Brandon Marquis Hobson, 39, of Detroit was charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm and felonious assault, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

He was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court in Detroit. A magistrate set his bond at $25,000 and scheduled a probable cause hearing for the case against him for Dec. 23.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for the assault with intent to murder charge.

Police and prosecutors accuse Hobson of stabbing the 52-year-old man last week.

Officers were called at about 11:30 a.m. to the area of Grand River and Trinity for a report of an assault on a Detroit Department of Transportation bus driver. They found the driver who identified his attacker for them.

Police arrested the man, later identified as Hobson. Medics took the bus driver to a hospital with non-fatal injuries.

Prosecutors said there was a verbal argument between the two men and it escalated until the victim was stabbed multiple times, inflicting several wounds.

