Winds, power outage deflate Lexus Velodrome in Detroit

Detroit — High winds and a power outage teamed up to burst the Lexus Velodrome's bubble and inflatable dome over the weekend, officials said Monday.

Dale Hughes, executive director of the Detroit Fitness Foundation, the nonprofit that operates the $4 million facility, said Monday afternoon that he was working to get it up and running again.

Hughes said the velodrome lost power after strong winds tore through the area Friday and Saturday. The sports complex is located on Mack Avenue just west of Interstate 75. it sits on a 1.4-acre lot in the northeast corner of Tolan Playfield in the city's Midtown District.

"And the backup generator didn't come on like it was supposed to and tested to do," he said. "So the dome deflated."

He said workers who will get the structure back up are supposed to be on site Tuesday.

"I don't know how it will take for them to get it back together, but I would guess we're going to be out for at least a few days."

The velodrome, which has a bicycle track, walking and running track and weight-training area, opened in 2018. Lexus, the global luxury brand of Japanese car maker Toyota Motor Corp., landed the naming rights in 2017.

