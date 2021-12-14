Detroit police, feds arrest dozens in felon crackdown in Detroit

Detroit — A joint operation between local and federal law enforcement agencies led to dozens of arrests, recovered weapons and the confiscation of illegal drugs, police announced Tuesday.

Over three days in early December, police targeting suspects with outstanding arrest warrants made arrests in connection with about 70 felony cases, Detroit police Chief James White at a Tuesday press conference. "Operation Holiday Wrap," also netted more than 21 guns and 34.5 grams of cocaine.

The operation was carried out Dec. 7-9 by the Detroit Police Department and its Fugitive Apprehension Team, the United States Marshal Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and others, said White, and the partnership was successful in "getting some very violent offenders off the street."

Warrants were for crimes including murder, criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery and aggravated domestic violence, and at least one parole absconder was sent back to prison.

Gun-related crimes were a focus of the operation, with 25 weapon-associated arrests made in the 5th, 9th and 11th Precincts.

"We've got too many guns on the street, we've got too many illegal guns on the street," said White. "... And we know that when people have a gun, they make impulsive decisions."

Some 70 federal officers were deployed during the operation which took several months to plan, according to U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Michigan Owen Cypher. He added that further charges based on federal handgun laws were being considered for some of the cases involving confiscated weapons.