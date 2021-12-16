Detroit boy, 2, hospitalized after accidental shooting, police say

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who is hospitalized after an accidental shooting Wednesday night in Detroit are in custody , police said.

The boy found an unsecured gun at a home in the 16000 block of Liberal on the city's north side around 11:30 p.m. and accidentally was shot in the leg, police said in a statement.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he was listed in critical condition Thursday night, according to the release.

"Both parents are in custody facing charges," police said. Other details were not released.

The incident follows other accidental shootings involving children reported in recent months in the region.

In July, a 4-year-old girl shot herself by accident Tuesday on Detroit's east side.

The next month, a 5-year-old boy shot himself in the head with an unsecured gun. His father was charged.

In September, a man was charged in connection with the death of a 3-year-old Roseville boy who shot himself.