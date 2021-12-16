Census undercounted Detroit neighborhoods by as much as 8.1% in 2020, researchers say

Detroit's population was likely undercounted by 8.1% in certain neighborhoods during the 2020 Census, new research from the University of Michigan and Wayne State University showed, a problem that has ramifications for how much funding the city can get in certain federal programs.

If that pattern holds true across the city, researchers say, the population could have been undercounted by "tens of thousands" of people.

The Census Bureau put Detroit's 2020 population at 639,111 when it released numbers earlier this year. But Detroit had the lowest self-response rate to the Census among all cities with at least 500,000 residents.

Researchers said Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan reached out to them and asked them to look at the results. Luke Shaefer, professor of public policy at UM and director of the university's Poverty Solutions initiative, noted that 2019 Census estimates put the city at roughly 670,000 people. Such a decline was "anomalous and implausible," according to the report.

Researchers from UM and Wayne State audited 10 Detroit census block groups, which is a measure used by the Census Bureau that usually includes between 600 and 3,000 people. They both used data from an independent canvas they conducted and from the United States Postal Service to see where potential undercounts might have happened.

They found that occupied housing units were likely off by hundreds of people over several neighborhoods. At that magnitude, the undercount makes Detroit an outlier not only regionally but nationally in terms of undercounting, researchers said.

"The U.S. government has inflicted an inequity of monumental proportions on the people of the city of Detroit," Mayor Mike Duggan said during a news conference on Thursday.

Duggan said the Census Bureau violated its own policies by not knocking on doors an appropriate number of times. The Bureau knew the city had a low response rate but still prioritized outlying areas before turning to Detroit, Duggan said, which hurt the city when the count was cut short.

He said he believed it was an intentional choice not to count Detroit thoroughly.

"If the census workers would have just followed the postal workers down the street, they would have found more houses," Duggan said. "The incompetence here is beyond belief."

Duggan invited two Census workers to speak to their experience as part of the counting. One Census captain said during Thursday's news conference that she was doing proxy counts after a single knock even though the Bureau’s policy is to knock between three and six times.

The 2020 release marked the seventh-straight population decline for the city since 1950, when census numbers put Detroit at nearly 1.85 million residents. The city fell from the 24th largest city in the country to 27th in 2020, coming in behind Oklahoma City, Boston, Portland and Las Vegas.

Duggan had said in August, when Census numbers were released, that he believed the city was undercounted. He pointed to numbers from DTE Energy, that noted there were nearly 280,000 residential households paying electric bills but that census figures showed the city had only 254,000 occupied households.

The mayor said there was not a precedent where there was an undercount done "in such an intentional way."

The city is appealing to the Department of Commerce, he said, and if that does not work, the city plans to go to federal court over the undercount.

"We need to make sure this doesn't happen in America again," Duggan said.

