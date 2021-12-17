FBI arrests retired Detroit cop amid corruption crackdown

Detroit — FBI agents Friday arrested a former Detroit Police detective in connection with a bribery, extortion and fraud investigation targeting Detroit City Hall, law enforcement and municipal towing operations.

The arrest of the 44-year-old Wyandotte resident— a detective who was assigned to an FBI task force before retiring last year after a 21-year career — marks the latest expansion of "Operation Northern Hook," a broader FBI investigation of public corruption within Detroit city government. The investigation and prosecution has led to criminal charges against three Detroit police personnel and former Detroit Councilman André Spivey, who has pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy.

The retired detective works as an officer for Hamtramck Police Department, where he was arrested early Friday.FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider confirmed the arrest but declined further comment.

The former Detroit detective is not being named until the criminal case is unsealed in federal court.

The investigation also is looking into whether former Councilwoman Janeé Ayers, Councilman Scott Benson or others personally benefited from campaign contributions or donations to social welfare organizations. FBI agents raided the homes and offices of Ayers, Benson and their respective chiefs of staff in August.

Those charged so far include:

• Retired Detroit Police Officer Alonzo Jones, 55, of Detroit. Jones oversaw abandoned vehicle auctions and has pleaded guilty to accepting bribes from an unnamed tower for nearly two years.

• Detroit Police Lt. John F. Kennedy, 56, of Rochester Hills, and Officer Daniel Vickers, 54, of Livonia. They are accused of receiving cash, free cars and other bribes while steering work to a towing company.

