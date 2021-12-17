Oversight issues, missing documents plague Detroit's use of federal grants, feds find
Sarah Rahal
The Detroit News
Detroit — A federal review has turned up insufficient oversight, conflicts of interest and inaccurate documentation in the city's administration of federal grants, and Detroit has until the end of January to correct the problems.
The findings were laid out in a fall report from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The federal agency conducted remote monitoring from June 7 through June 28 to assess the city's compliance with grant program requirements.