Owosso woman, 27, accused of shooting at Detroit man, his house charged

Detroit — An Owosso woman accused of shooting into a house and at a man she dated has been charged.

Brittni Rice, 27, was arraigned Friday in 36th District Court in Detroit on multiple charges, including eight counts of discharging a weapon in or at a building, domestic violence-third offense, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, and nine counts of carrying a firearm during the commission of a felony, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

A magistrate ordered her held on a $500,000 bond and scheduled a probable cause conference in the case for Dec. 29. If she posts bond, she must remain under house arrest and wear a GPS tether, the court said.

If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of discharging a weapon at a building and four years in prison for the assault with a dangerous weapon charge. Each of the felony firearm charges is punishable by up to two years in prison.

Authorities accuse Rice of visiting at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday the home of a man she once dated and firing multiple shots. At the time, four adults and a 2-year-old child were inside the home, located in the 9200 block of Broadstreet near Joy Road and Grand River Avenue on Detroit's west side, according to police.

As she fled from the house in a car, her former boyfriend exited the home and she allegedly fired two shots at him.

After Detroit police were called and they were at the home gathering information, they say the suspect returned in a car, fired three more rounds at the home and drove away, officials said.

Officers in a patrol car pursued the shooter, pulled over a driver and arrested her without incident, they said.

Police said none of the rounds struck anyone, but one person was injured after being hit by debris from a shot going into a wall. They said that person refused medical treatment.