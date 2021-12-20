12-year-old charged with threat against Taylor school

Detroit — Another juvenile has been charged with making school threats, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

The 12-year-old male who attends Trillium Academy in Taylor was charged Friday with intentional threat to commit an act of violence against a school, school employees or students. His bond was set at $500 cash.

This latest charge brings the number of juveniles charged with alleged threats of violence against schools to 42 cases since the Oxford High School shootings Nov. 30.

The prosecutor's office stated that, juveniles who are charged do not receive adult sentences. Upon conviction, the judge will fashion a sentence considering the crime committed, and the rehabilitation of the juvenile offender.

A pretrial hearing will take place at 8:30 a.m. Thursday before Referee Sean Kerman.