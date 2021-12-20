Man wounded in weekend shooting on Lodge Freeway; state police investigating

Detroit — Michigan State Police are investigating a weekend shooting in which a man was wounded in the shoulder, officials said.

State police received a 911 call at 11:10 p.m. Saturday from a person who said he saw a black sedan pull alongside a silver Mercedes traveling south on the Lodge Freeway near Schaefer Highway and someone inside opened fire.

Detroit police were called to assist and found the Mercedes at 12:05 a.m. Sunday at a hospital's emergency room entrance. The officers located the victim, a 28-year-old Detroit man, inside with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

Before the shooting, the victim left a store in the city, according to a preliminary investigation. Detectives obtained security video footage from the store, which is a Project Green Light location. It showed the suspect vehicle described by the 911 caller waiting in an alley behind the store. It also showed it followed the victim onto the freeway.

State police said canine units located shell casings on the Lodge Freeway just south of Seven Mile.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police at (734) 287-5000 or leave a tip on the MSP mobile app.

