'COVID is not done with us just yet,' Beaumont top doctor says

COVID-19 hospitalizations at the eight-hospital Beaumont Health system have stabilized somewhat but transmission rates remain high, Beaumont's top infectious disease doctor said at a media briefing Tuesday.

The rates are concerning as the holidays approach at the end of the week, and families should plan their celebrations around how best to keep their most vulnerable members from catching the virus, said Dr. Nick Gilpin, medical director of epidemiology and infection prevention for the health system.

Gilpin noted that infection rates currently are high across the nation with a seven-day average of 120,000 new cases confirmed daily, a 1.5% increase over the past week.

"Things are certainly going in the wrong direction from a nationwide perspective — statewide we are a little bit more stable," Gilpin said.

The statewide positivity rate, or percentage of tests that are positive, is currently at about 16%, with a 13.7% positivity rate in Oakland County, 18.3% in Macomb, and 13.2% positivity in Wayne County, Gilpin added.

"Those test positivity numbers are relatively stable over the last three to four weeks, which may sound like a good thing, but in reality, those numbers are still indicative of really quite high community-level transmission, and very widespread transmission," he said.

Beaumont had 580 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across its eight hospitals as of Tuesday morning, a slight decrease from last week when more than 600 were hospitalized, he said.

About 23% of Beaumont patients hospitalized with COVID are vaccinated, with the remaining 77% unvaccinated, according to Gilpin. The health system counts people who completed their initial vaccination but did not get a booster shot as "vaccinated."

Gilpin said the patients who are hospitalized with COVID even though they were vaccinated are typically either older adults, people who are immune-compromised, meaning the vaccine is less effective, or were inoculated soon after the vaccine became available and protection has waned over time.

More:Whitmer urges residents to get vaccinated, boosted as state braces for omicron spread

Though delta remains the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S., the new, highly infectious omicron variant is expected to become dominant across the world. Reports from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate that omicron is surging across all areas of the country, Gilpin noted. And while the variant is known to be far more contagious than delta, little is yet known about the severity of the illness omicron causes.

As of Tuesday, eight cases of the highly contagious variant have been identified in Genesee, Kent, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne and Oakland counties, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

"The boosters do appear to be effective at mitigating disease related to omicron and related to other strains of COVID as well," Gilpin added. "It's certainly not a guarantee that you may not get sick, but it's a much lower chance of getting severe disease, severe illness, hospitalization and of course death.

"The message here is that we're all getting pretty sick and tired of COVID, we may be done with COVID, but it's pretty clear that COVID is not done with us just yet," Gilpin said.

"We need to think around the holidays about the people in our lives who are most vulnerable, and we should plan our holiday gatherings and get-togethers based on who those vulnerable individuals might be," Gilpin added.

"Plan your activities around that person. If you've got an older individual that you're going to be getting together with, or maybe some unvaccinated individuals, then I think you need to make sure that you're taking extra precautions around them.

"Prioritize outdoor activities if that's a possibility, make sure you're wearing your mask, keep your distance, and make sure you're all getting vaccinated."

kbouffard@detroitnews.com