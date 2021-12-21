Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan appoints new chief of mobility innovation

Detroit — Tim Slusser has been appointed to serve as the city's chief of mobility innovation, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Tuesday.

In his new role, Slusser will focus on vehicle electrification and renewable energy as he directs mobility initiatives and policies within the city. Specifically, Slusser will work across multiple city departments to coordinate cleaner, more accessible, and more equitable mobility solutions for Detroit residents and visitors, the administration said in a press release.

He replaces Mark De Lavergne, who left the position in 2020 to become vice president of project development at Cavnue, which works with autonomous vehicles and road infrastructure.

Slusser previously served as director of smart mobility initiatives for NextEnergy, where he led mobility programs, including the installation of fast charging pilots and developing the hydrogen fueling components for heavy-duty vehicle applications.

Slusser has worked extensively in the renewable energy and automotive sectors with particular emphasis on vehicle electrification. He helped attract the first $6 billion of electric vehicle and energy storage investments in Michigan and facilitated the early industry partnerships that formed the Power Electronics Industry Collaborative, according to the city release.

“Detroit has been a leader of innovation for well over a hundred years. Both the Detroit Center for Innovation and Ford's Michigan Central Station campus are going to create a whole new range of opportunity for the talent we have in our city,” Duggan stated in the release. “Tim joining the administration couldn’t have come at a more exciting time as we work to build on our history of mobility innovation and to provide more equitable access to these opportunities.”

He graduated from the University of Michigan, with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in energy systems engineering. He will earn $135,000 annually in the position.

Slusser aims to develop a stronger city ecosystem that involves more pilots and demonstrations of innovative solutions for residents. He said this will include helping companies get the city support they need such as permits, community engagement and helping to cultivate public-private partnerships.

“This opportunity brings together my passion for accelerating mobility solutions with my desire to create a lasting impact in my local community,” Slusser said in the release. “I’m honored to serve the City of Detroit in this role and inspired by Mayor Duggan’s vision for the future of Detroit.”

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_