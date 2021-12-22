What former Detroit council president Charles Pugh hopes to achieve on parole

Detroit — Former Detroit City Council President Charles Andre Pugh is expected to be paroled from prison Wednesday after a five-year stay for a rape conviction.

Pugh, who pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13 and 15 years old, will return to Detroit and work at a restaurant after his release in the hopes of someday owning a Subway franchise, according to Michigan Department of Corrections parole documents obtained through a public records request.