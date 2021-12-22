NB I-75 reopens at Clay in Detroit after investigation into shooting

Detroit — Northbound Interstate 75 at Clay Street has reopened after Michigan State Police closed it early Wednesday morning to investigate an alleged freeway shooting.

Troopers closed the freeway at about 3:40 a.m. after they were called to the area of the 19000 block of Canterbury near Seven Mile and Livernois Avenue for a report of a shooting.

The victim told troopers he had been shot while driving on I-75 near Clay in Detroit. He said he pulled over to the side of the freeway to inspect his car and then drove home to call 911.

He had wounds to his hip and arm where he was grazed by gunfire, officials said.

Medics gave aid but the victim refused to go to the hospital, they said.

Troopers closed the freeway to conduct their investigation but found no evidence of a shooting. Investigators also said there are inconsistencies in the victim's statements.

Officials said they continue to investigate and determine where the victim was shot and details of what happened.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Michigan State Police's Metro South Post at (734) 287-5000.

