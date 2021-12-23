Driver crashes into pole fleeing state police in Detroit

A driver was injured Wednesday after crashing while fleeing Michigan State Police on Detroit's west side, police said.

Troopers tried to pull over a 2019 Dodge Charger for a window tint violation after it exited the Southfield Freeway at Grand River Avenue around 5:20 p.m., MSP said in a statement on Twitter.

The driver fled east on Grand River at a high rate of speed, according to the post. Citing MSP policy, troopers did not pursue the car.

At Grand River and Mettetal, the driver crashed into a light pole and a building before he and a passenger ran away, investigators said.

Troopers tracked the driver, arrested him and recovered a handgun from the Dodge. MSP canines and troopers were searching for the passenger.

The driver was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital for evaluation of minor injuries and will be held at the city detention center pending a Wayne County Prosecutor's Office review.