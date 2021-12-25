Family pleads for tips in killing of Wayne State student last year

A year after a Wayne State University student was gunned down in the early morning hours after Christmas, her family and local groups are asking the community to help solve her killing.

Casey Willis, a 2020 graduate of the University Preparatory Academy in Detroit and a freshman at Wayne State, was shot and killed about 1:55 a.m. Dec. 26, 2020, in the 18000 block of Cardoni as she sat in a parked vehicle visiting with a friend on Detroit's east side. Police believe a long gun was used to fire on the vehicle, and Willis was struck multiple times. The man with her was not injured, police said.

Officials at Crime Stoppers of Michigan announced this week a $10,500 reward for information leading to an arrest in her case.

Anthony Jones, a spokesman for Crime Stoppers of Michigan, pleaded with the public to come forward with any information they might have in the case.

"I know somebody knows something," said Willis' mother, Carol Bush. "I wish somebody would do the right thing" and come forward with information.

Bush said her daughter did not have any enemies and was careful about her surroundings. She added Willis was wary of crime.

"She did not go out," said Bush. "It was school, work, home. It was unfortunate that she would die in this way."

In a Facebook video for Alternatives for Girls, a Detroit organization focused on helping at-risk teen girls, Willis spoke of her fear of dangerous situations and gun violence.

Bush created the Casey W. Foundation to further her daughter's legacy of helping young women. Willis had been involved with Alternatives for Girls since ninth grade, was a board member and a peer educator who traveled to local schools talking to girls about setting goals such as going to college and avoiding pitfalls such as becoming pregnant and running away from home.

Celia Thomas, chief operating officer for the nonprofit, said the organization was "devastated and crushed" by Willis' slaying.

"We really hope the perpetrator is arrested," Thomas said Thursday. "This is just not right."

Thomas described Willis as an "amazing young lady." She said Alternatives for Girls will be giving out scholarships next year in Willis' honor.

"We're going to keep her memory alive," said Thomas. "We're going to make sure her passion and legacy for learning stays alive by offering the scholarships to keep young women on track."

Willis' mother said her daughter wanted to be a psychologist and help others. She was studying at WSU.

"She was passionate about helping young ladies," said Bush, who added that the foundation named in honor of her daughter sponsored a community baby shower to help young moms.

Willis was the one who decorated the family's Christmas tree, said Bush. This year, Bush's sister, Michele, took up the tradition.

"Christmas was her favorite holiday," said Bush of her daughter.

On Christmas Day, the family gathered at a local hall for a special Christmas Day dinner and released balloons in her memory.

Efforts to get an update from Detroit police on the status of the investigation into Willis' death were not successful.

Other rewards offered

Crime Stoppers of Michigan also asked for the public's help in solving the murders of three menin unrelated cases. Contact 1 (800) SPEAK-UP or 1800speakup.org for information.

•Crime Stoppers is offering $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the slaying of Oronde Kai Young, who was killed during a double shooting on Detroit's northeast side on Oct. 30. Young was driving in the area of Marx and East Seven Mile when he and another man, a passenger in the vehicle, were shot. Young's passenger was wounded but survived, according to Crime Stoppers of Michigan.

•Three months later in a separate shooting, Devin Ja'Shon George, 21, was shot and killed around 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 23 in the 9100 block of Ohio Street on Detroit's west side. George, a Minnesota State College football player studying broadcasting, had left a gas station and was traveling in a 2015 Jeep Cherokee on Dawes Street when he reached the corner of Dawes and Ohio, and an individual opened fire on him, said Jones. A reward of up to $45,500 is being offered for an arrest.

•Information is being sought in the slaying of 44-year-old Jeris Woods, who was killed around 9:10 p.m. on Sept. 4 in the 10000 block of Elmira near Wyoming on Detroit's west side. A vehicle drove toward Woods' red Jeep Cherokee and opened fire, killing him, Jones said.

Jones, in asking the public to come forward with tips leading to an arrest, stressed tips can be left anonymously. "There is no caller ID, no recording, no IP address" tracked, he said. "Being anonymous means being anonymous.".

Jones said it is important for those who know something to speak up and provide the information.

"We need you to stand up and speak up so that you cease to allow silence to occur," said Jones. "We are allowing murderers to walk among us."