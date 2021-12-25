Detroit Grand Prix will leave Belle Isle. But will concrete paddock go too?

Detroit — The Detroit Grand Prix is preparing to leave Belle Isle for a downtown course in 2023, but a group of park lovers is agitating to get the concrete paddock and other physical remnants removed following the final race in spring 2022.

Since the race will be gone from 2023 to 2025, residents and nature lovers are asking state park officials if the concrete paddock, covering 10 acres, should go too since it was poured to accommodate the race.