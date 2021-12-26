Detroit man has guns, phone seized after reporting I-75 shooting

Detroit — A man's 911 call to report a shooting early Sunday ended with the seizure of his two handguns, police said.

Michigan State Police say the 911 call came in about 12:45 a.m. A 25-year-old Detroit man said he had been shot at on Interstate 75, just north of I-94.

The man told police he had been shot at by an unknown suspect, in an unknown vehicle. The man, who is a licensed CPL holder, had two guns with him and told police that he fired backward toward the alleged shooter as he drove.

But police say "no evidence was located on the freeway indicating that a shooting had occurred in the area stated by the caller." Michigan State Police investigate crime on the freeways.

Police seized the two guns and the man's phone as evidence, and have processed his vehicle. The investigation continues, and police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call 734-287-5000.