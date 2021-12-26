Detroit woman, daughter found slain at home on Christmas

Detroit — A 57-year-old woman and her 13-year-old special needs daughter were found fatally shot at their home on Detroit's west side when family members arrived for Christmas dinner, police said.

Detroit Police Chief James White said the victims' bodies were found about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 18900 block of Prevost, south of West Seven Mile and west of Greenfield.

When the woman's daughter and her family showed up for dinner, White said in a press conference near the home, they could see the woman's body on the ground.

They called the police and the husband of the victim's daughter forced entry.

Inside, they found the two victims — but not the woman's husband, a 62-year-old man named Dwayne McDonald, who also lives at the home. McDonald is not the child's father, but the three lived in the home together, police said.

Detroit police said Sunday that McDonald has not yet been found.

Detroit police describe McDonald as a person of interest, as they can't be sure whether he himself was a victim, White said.

"We're very interested in talking to him," White said. "If he's not the suspect, we certainly want to know what happened to him and begin to track the suspects."

Added White: "We expect this person is armed, certainly dangerous. But again, we don't know until we talk to him."

McDonald was last spotted leaving the home in a gray Buick Lucerne with a Michigan license plate number of EKY 4074.

White said the child victim had "developmental disabilities" and used a wheelchair.

White said there had been unspecified "minor disputes" at the home, but that they "never rose to the level of concern" or a domestic violence arrest.