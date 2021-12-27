Men talking outside Detroit apartment building wounded in shooting

Detroit police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex Monday afternoon that left two men wounded.

The pair were talking with someone outside one of the buildings on Canfield near Interstate 75 when someone opened fire, striking them, said Sgt. William O'Brien, a spokesman for the Detroit Police Department.

The men rushed inside and were privately conveyed to a hospital. One was listed in critical condition, while the other was stable, O'Brien said.

Police do not yet have a description of a suspect. No other injuries were reported.

Other details were not released Monday night.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.