Detroit officers rescue mom and puppies from abandoned home

Two Detroit police officers demonstrated they aren't just on the lookout to help residents or catch bad actors. They rescued a dog and her two puppies Sunday from an abandoned house on Detroit's east side, a local rescue said.

The two officers noticed the dog outside a boarded-up house and entered it to find two puppies curled up inside a mattress, said the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue in a Facebook post Sunday.

The officers, from the 11th precinct, the shelter said, found one of the puppies tangled up in a coil inside the mattress.

The dogs were taken to the rescue's intake facility at around 5:45 p.m., Detroit Pit Crew said.

"Now mom and her puppies are safe and sound and on board with Detroit Pit Crew," the post said. "Better days are ahead for this sweet family of dogs."