Detroit officers rescue mom and puppies from abandoned home

Hani Barghouthi
The Detroit News
Two Detroit police officers demonstrated they aren't just on the lookout to help residents or catch bad actors. They rescued a dog and her two puppies Sunday from an abandoned house on Detroit's east side, a local rescue said. 

The two officers noticed the dog outside a boarded-up house and entered it to find two puppies curled up inside a mattress, said the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue in a Facebook post Sunday. 

Three dogs that were rescued from a boarded-up house by Detroit Police officers and taken to the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue on Sunday, Dec. 26.

The officers, from the 11th precinct, the shelter said, found one of the puppies tangled up in a coil inside the mattress. 

The dogs were taken to the rescue's intake facility at around 5:45 p.m., Detroit Pit Crew said. 

The two Detroit officers pose with the puppies they found in an abandoned home on Sunday and brought to the Detroit Pit Crew Dog Rescue.

"Now mom and her puppies are safe and sound and on board with Detroit Pit Crew," the post said. "Better days are ahead for this sweet family of dogs."

