Suspect in Christmas Day double slayings killed in police raid

The suspect in the Christmas Day slayings of his wife and her special-needs daughter was killed in a police raid, authorities said Tuesday.

Dwayne McDonald, 62, was shot by police after they said he fired a weapon as officers entered his apartment on Prevost Street with a search warrant, Detroit police Chief James White said at an afternoon news conference. The officers returned fire, killing him, White said.

White could not confirm if the shot was aimed at officers.

McDonald was a suspect in the killing of his wife, 57, and her adoptive daughter, 13, in their apartment on Prevost on Dec. 25, said White.

He is believed to have been hiding in the apartment since the slayings and was found in the raid with two other people, one of whom is disabled, White said. Police had set up video surveillance in the area after what he described as the "heinous" incident.

White has said the bodies of the victims, who have not been identified, were found about 4 p.m. Saturday in the 18900 block of Prevost.

When the woman's daughter and her family showed up for dinner, White said they could see the woman's body on the ground.

They called the police and forced entry.

Inside, they found the two victims. The woman's husband was missing. McDonald was not the child's father, police said.

