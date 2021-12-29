Driver crashes into statue on Belle Isle in Detroit before vehicle catches fire

A driver was rescued after a crash on Belle Isle on Wednesday, Michigan State Police reported.

Conservation officers with the state Department of Natural Resources spotted a vehicle speeding without headlights before hitting a statue in the intersection near Central and Inselruhe avenues around 5:35 p.m., state police said on Twitter.

"The Conservation Officers were able to get the driver out of the car before it caught fire," the agency tweeted. "The male driver was unresponsive and CPR was started on scene until EMS arrived."

The driver's status was not immediately available Wednesday night.