Detroit police officers shoot armed suspect in gas station incident

Detroit — A man was hospitalized Thursday after two Detroit officers fired shots, striking him in an incident at a gas station on the city's northeast side, police said.

The 31-year-old suspect was hospitalized in temporary serious condition after being shot multiple times, said Assistant Chief David LeValley.

At 7 p.m., two officers from the department's 9th precinct entered a BP gas station at 9400 Conner St., near Wade Street. Inside, they found the man acting suspiciously, LeValley said.

"The officers approached the individual to talk to him, (to) conduct their investigation ... When they did, during the course of their investigation, they discovered the individual was armed with a handgun ... He tried to flee, fought with one of the officers for a second in the gas station," LeValley said at the scene Thursday night, adding as the suspect broke free from the officer, he pulled a handgun from his waistband.

The two officers fired seven shots, striking him multiple times, LeValley said. The suspect was taken to St. Johns Hospital.

The officers and a clerk were not injured.

The Police Department's homicide team, Michigan State Police and Internal Affairs were conducting an investigation at the scene, LeValley said.

LeValley said it appeared the suspect was "rolling a joint" in the corner of the gas station when he was approached by the officers.

The BP gas station was a Project Green Light location, in which business owners install high-definition video cameras and lighting, until a month ago, LeValley said. However, there is body-camera footage, which is being reviewed.

"I don't know what motivates individuals, but we do see a lot more firearms on the street than we ever have in the past, and officers are forced to deal with that," LeValley said.

