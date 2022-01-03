Mother, 3 children hospitalized in critical condition after Detroit fire

Detroit — A mother and three children were hospitalized in critical condition Monday afternoon after a house fire on the city's west side, officials said.

The mother, believed to be in her late 20s, called at 2:07 p.m. to report the fire at the home in the 17300 block of Kentucky, according to the Detroit Fire Department.

“When they arrived on the scene they had heavy fire and they had people trapped,” said Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Fire crews rescued the woman, a 4- to 5-month-old girl, a 2- to 3-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl. All four suffered smoke inhalation, Fornell said.

Fire investigators continue to investigate the cause of the fire.