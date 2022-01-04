Car burned but home spared after Molotov cocktails thrown in Detroit incidents

The Detroit News

Detroit — Police are seeking the public’s help in solving an arson and attempted arson in Detroit in December.

On Dec. 18 two men broke a car window and threw a Molotov cocktail into a vehicle in the 5200 block of Lodewyck Street on the city’s east side, said Detroit police.

Video of the incident, which occurred around 5:30 p.m., can be viewed below.

On Dec. 29 a man tried to throw a Molotov cocktail into a home in the 16900 block of Woodbine Steet on the west side of the city, said police. Two people were in the home at the time but weren’t injured.

The incident, which was captured by a Ring doorbell camera, shows the man lighting the device but, after he threw it at the home, it bounced back toward him. He went to pick it up as the video ended.

The video also showed a silver or white transit work van moving north on Woodbine Street and park just north of the victim’s home just before the incident. The man then came into view, lighting the Molotov cocktail.

Video of the incident, which happened around 7 a.m., can be viewed below.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call (313) 628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-UP.