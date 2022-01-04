Detroit schools to go virtual through Jan. 14 as COVID-19 cases rise

Students of the Detroit Public Schools Community District will attend classes virtually when they return Thursday, officials said Tuesday.

They will continue online learning through Jan. 14.

Last week, the district's superintendent said all in-person and online classes would be canceled through Wednesday to enable employees to be tested for COVID-19. Testing requirements remain in effect, the district says.

"Unfortunately, the city’s infection rate continues to climb and now has exceeded 40% for a seven-day average," Chrystal Wilson, a spokeswoman for the district, said in a statement. "Once the city’s infection rate decreases to more normal levels, then we will resume in-person learning."

She said students will follow their regular schools' bell schedule for online classes.

In addition, eligible students will be able to pick up laptops for classes noon to 4 p.m. at their schools Thursday or 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday. They may also pick them up 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday of next week.

All laptops must be returned when in-person learning restarts.

The district says some district personnel will need to report to work in person starting Thursday, including clerical staff, contracted and district school nurses, security guards, greeters, food and nutrition staff, parent outreach coordinators, bus attendants, contracted engineers and custodians, and ESE paraeducators.

