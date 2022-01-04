New Detroit City Council sworn in, picks Mary Sheffield as president

Detroit's new City Council was sworn in Tuesday and appointed two of the city's longest-serving members to hold the panel's top leadership posts.

The body voted 7-2 to appoint as president council incumbent Mary Sheffield, last term's pro tem who ran unopposed in November to retain her seat representing District 5, over former state Rep. Mary Waters, a newly elected council member. Sheffield was nominated by council member James Tate, who has long represented the city's northwest side.

After earning the top-ranking spot, Sheffield thanked the room for having confidence in her.

"As we navigate through COVID- just bear with me, but I'm looking forward to the conversations and also want to thank the citizens of Detroit for electing me for another term to serve," Sheffield said Tuesday. "I'm looking forward to this challenge of moving the city forward and working with each of my colleagues."

The nine-member council cast the votes as it convened its first meeting of the new four-year term. Six of Detroit's council seats are filled by newcomers, representing the most turnover for the legislative body since the city's financial crisis.

The members — incumbents Sheffield, Tate and Scott Benson as well as newly seated at-large council members Waters and Coleman A. Young II and district council members Gabriela Santiago-Romero, Latisha Johnson, Angela Calloway and Fred Durhal III — were sworn in during the session held at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.

Tate, District 1 representative, and Waters were nominated to serve as pro-tem or the No. 2 leader on council. Tate, who was nominated by Sheffield, prevailed in a 6-3 vote.

Those who voted in favor of Waters as president included herself and Calloway. In the vote for pro-tem, Calloway, Johnson and Waters voted for Waters.

Sheffield and Tate assumed their roles effective immediately, ending Jan. 1, 2026.

"This is going to be a very challenging year," Tate said after being elected pro tem. "But with that, we know that there's a lot of promise that we have ahead of us as well. I promise to make sure that I never besmirch this body and make sure that we work as close as we can, as a collective, to not just react and respond to items coming from the administration, but also as many of us have talked about, developed that legislative agenda.. this body is seeking to do."

Besides Waters and Young serving at-large, Calloway represents District 2; it's the third term for Benson, representing District 3; Johnson represents the far east side in District 4; Santiago-Romero fills the District 6 seat; and Durhal represents western Detroit in District 7.

The council also passed a resolution Tuesday to continue to provide remote access to its meetings as a safety precaution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"We may not always agree, but I can guarantee each and every one of you that there will always be a line of communication and that our No. 1 goal is that we continue to move the city forward," Sheffield said. "I'm ready to work."

The council resumes after a rocky year of vacancies. Two council members pleaded guilty to crimes last year — André Spivey and Gabe Leland — stepped down, dropping the council from nine members to seven.

In addition, former City Council President and at-large member Brenda Jones, the panel's former longest-serving member, and District 6 Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López, who made history as the council's first Latina member, opted against reelection runs.

Former at-large member Janeé Ayers, Benson and their chiefs of staff had their homes raided in August as part of an FBI corruption probe coined "Operation Northern Hook."

The investigation and prosecution has led to criminal charges against four Detroit police personnel and Spivey, who pleaded guilty to bribery conspiracy.

Ayers, Benson and their staffers have not been charged with any wrongdoing.