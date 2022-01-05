Detroit police seek tips after Amazon driver, 110 packages carjacked

Detroit police are seeking the public's help to identify two suspects accused of carjacking an Amazon delivery driver's vehicle with 110 packages inside it.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 near Renfrew Road and Pembroke Street, in the Northwest Detroit neighborhood of Sherwood Forrest, police said.

A male suspect wearing a gray hoodie, gray pants and a black ski mask drove into the neighborhood in a blue Ford Escape, police said.

He got into the delivery driver's vehicle, a white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with a Florida license plate, and demanded the keys from the driver, a contractor of Amazon. The suspect then drove away, and a second person followed in the Ford Escape.

The value of the packages was undetermined, said Detroit Second Deputy Police Chief Rudy Harper. The contractor, a woman, was not hurt.

"This driver made the right decision by listening to the demands (of the carjacker) because the boxes and packages in the vehicle are of course replaceable,” said Harper. "The life of that employee is not."

Police recovered the pickup on Jan. 3 at 1055 Annin near Detroit's Palmer Woods neighborhood. Inside the vehicle was one box with several boxes in it. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call (313) 596-2555 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan, 1-800-Speak-UP (1-800-773-2587). Callers can remain anonymous.