Man charged after woman robbed, assaulted as she walked to work in Corktown

A 42-year-old Detroit man has been charged in the robbery and sexual assault of a 28-year-old woman in Detroit's Corktown area, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Wednesday.

Junell Deshawn Mobley is charged in the attack the morning of Dec. 28.

The woman was walking to work in the area of Spruce and Brooklyn just before 7 a.m. in the Corktown area near downtown Detroit when she was approached by a man she did not know, the prosecutor's office said. He allegedly produced a handgun and robbed her before sexually assaulting her.

Mobley has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of kidnapping, one count of armed robbery, seven counts of felony firearm, one count of felon in possession and one count of felonious assault.

Mobley was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court and given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether. He also was ordered to have no contact with the woman and cannot possess firearms.

Mobley's probable cause conference is scheduled for Tuesday and a preliminary examination Jan. 18 in 36th District Court before Judge Kenneth King.