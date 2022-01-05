SB I-75 closed near Cass in Detroit after man falls onto freeway

Detroit — Michigan State Police has closed most of southbound Interstate 75 near Cass in Detroit after receiving reports of a man who fell on the freeway from the overpass, officials said.

They said Detroit police officers took the man to a hospital.

Officials said his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Meanwhile, the freeway will remain closed while police investigate.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez