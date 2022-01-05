WB I-94 between I-75, Connor in Detroit to close this weekend for construction

Detroit — Westbound Interstate 94 between Interstate 75 and Connor will be closed this weekend for construction work.

Weather permitting, the closure will begin at 9 p.m. Friday and the freeway is scheduled to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, the Michigan Department of Transportation said. It also said all entrance ramps to westbound I-94 between Chalmers and Van Dyke will be closed for the same time period.

Crews are closing the freeway's westbound lanes and the entrance ramps to set new bridge beams for the Cadillac overpass above I-94, according to the agency.

Traffic on westbound I-94 will be detoured to Eight Mile to Gratiot to northbound I-75 and back to I-94.

One lane of westbound I-94 will remain open to Conner for local traffic.

The work is part of MDOT's I-94 Modernization Project in Detroit that involves rebuilding seven miles of freeway and replacing more than 60 bridges between Conner and Interstate 96.

