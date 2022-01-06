Homicides, shootings, robberies declined in Detroit last year, bucking other big cities

Detroit — Police Chief James White's briefing Thursday on 2021 crime statistics offered insight on the city's crime-fighting strategies and its partnerships with local and federal agencies.

Detroit had 310 criminal homicides in 2021 compared to 324 the previous year, a 4% decrease, according to official statistics released Thursday. Non-fatal shootings were down 9%. Robberies were down 18%.

"We are not in any way celebrating these numbers," White said. "These reductions illustrate the value of our efforts together as a collaboration during an unprecedented time in history. You look at what's happening around this country, you look at crime around this country."

The Detroit News reported this week that while Detroit's homicide numbers dropped in 2021, other big cities saw increases. Some, such as Philadelphia, Indianapolis and Portland, had historically-high homicide tallies.

White took over after the June 1 retirement of his predecessor and former boss, James Craig, who is now a Republican candidate for governor.

He said he came in with a five-point strategy: Increased police presence, noise enforcement, drag racing and drifting enforcement, parking lot and code enforcement and community engagement.

"One of the things that helps is when your mayor gives you 4,000 hours of overtime to fight crime when you walk in the door," White said.

That was actually 4,000 hours of overtime per weekend, for "crowd management," according to a copy of White's presentation, provided to The News.

Another 2,000 hours of overtime per weekend was authorized to address drifting and speeding, the presentation said.

Sexual assaults were up 18% over the previous year, but White argued that data is skewed because a record low number of incidents were reported in 2020 due to COVID restrictions.

There were 795 sexual assaults reported in 2021, up from 676 in 2020.

Robberies fell 17% to 1,529 last year from 1,848 in 2020, while aggravated assaults were up 5% to 12,125 last year from 11,518 a year earlier.

White was joined at the briefing by Dawn Ison, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, Wayne County Sheriff Raphael Washington, Lt. Mike Shaw of the Michigan State Police, as well as leaders from the FBI, ATF and DEA.

"The reason we have our partners here today is to recognize that without you, this would not be possible," White said.

There were 105 fewer non-fatal shootings in Detroit last year, with 1,065 compared to 1,170 a year earlier.

White and Evans, himself a former Detroit police chief and Wayne County sheriff, both described non-fatal shootings in similar terms.

"The only difference between non-fatal shootings and homicides is aim," Evans said. "We've got to stop the shooting."

White said Detroit police seized some 7,800 guns in 2021.

"The unfortunate reality is we're on target to bring in another 7,000 guns this year," White said, six days into the new year.

White offered another prediction.

"The unfortunate reality is at some point in the next 30 days, I'll be talking about a heinous act in this community," White said. "(Detroiters) have a right to come home from the grocery store and not be accosted in their driveway for whatever they have on them."

White said on starting the job that traffic enforcement would be a major focus.

"We've got a four-wheeler problem," White said. "We've got a drag racing problem. We've got a drifting problem."

Michigan State Police collaborated with Detroit police to use the agency's helicopter to monitor roads.

"We need it again this year," White said. "That helicopter allowed us to not have to get into chases and put our community at risk."

"If you see us and decide not to do it, we win," White said. "You win. Go home. Don't drag race. Don't get in an accident. Don't use a gun to solve a simple dispute."

