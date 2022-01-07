'This should not happen': 4-year-old Detroit child shot in attempted purse-snatching, police say

Detroit — A 4-year-old child is in critical condition after being shot twice Friday during an attempted purse-snatching on the city's east side, police said.

A manhunt has been launched for the suspect, described by Police Chief James White as a Black man who escaped in a brown or tan Ford F-150 pickup following the 3 p.m. incident near Brush and East Grand Boulevard.

White said the child, whose gender was not immediately known, was in critical condition after being shot in the arm and leg. The child's mother was unharmed, White said.

"Very frustrating; very sad," the chief said. "Someone striking a child — once again, here we are ... pray to God (the child) makes it through, and we're going to go to work to get (the suspect) before (he) can hurt anyone else. But this should not happen."

White said the child's mother was returning home from an undisclosed location with her child when the attempted robbery took place.

"I'm being told by the detectives who are actively working the scene that ... as she was entering her home, someone attempted to snatch her purse," White said. "When he was not successful in snatching the purse, he fired multiple shots, striking the 4-year-old child twice."

White said initial reports indicate the incident was a random robbery, but he added: "We're trying to make the pieces fit the story ... we're going through a lot of information right now, trying to make everything line up ... the puzzle's not coming together how it should at this point."

Hospital officials notified police about the shooting, the chief said.

"We got a call from the hospital that we had a crime scene here; that the crime scene was inside the home," White said. "We're getting a search warrant (for the victim's house), and we'll be going in in a minute. We've also got K-9s working in the area as well.

"We have some evidence we got from the outside, but it's not consistent with the information we have," White said.

The chief said investigators want to talk to the child's mother, "but she's at the hospital with the baby, and we're giving her time to do that."

As police work the investigation, White said they, and the community, are disgusted.