Trash, recycling pickup back on schedule in Detroit's west side

Detroit — The Detroit Department of Public Works has caught up with trash and recycling delays due to COVID-related staffing issues.

Thousands of residents in Detroit's west side had experienced pickup delays during the first week of 2022.

"Unfortunately, employers and individuals everywhere are being impacted by Covid right now and we're no exception," DPW Director Ron Brundidge said Friday in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and expect to be caught up this weekend."

On Sunday afternoon, the department confirmed it had met its goal.

This affected recycling and trash routes in the areas were bounded by Eight Mile, Southfield Freeway, Interstate 96, Lodge Freeway, Meyers and Lyndon.

Residents of those areas would not be ticketed for extended container curbside time, the department announced.

Scheduled collection dates can be found by entering addresses into the "My Home info" field at www.detroitmi.gov. Residents also can sign up to receive text alert reminders the day before their next scheduled pickup by texting their street address to (313) 800-7905.

halbarghouthi@detroitnews.com

@HaniBarghouthi